Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.30

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 532.84%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $39,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 48,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

