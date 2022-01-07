Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Astea International stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. Astea International has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.98.
Astea International Company Profile
