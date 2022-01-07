Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Astea International stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. Astea International has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Get Astea International alerts:

Astea International Company Profile

Astea International Inc develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Astea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.