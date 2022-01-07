ATLANT (ATL) One Day Volume Tops $19.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 44.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 193.6% against the dollar. ATLANT has a market cap of $2.05 million and $19.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00063617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT (ATL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

ATLANT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

