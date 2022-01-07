Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Shares Down 0.2%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 9,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 90,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACII. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 44.5% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 602,643 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

