Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Separately, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

ATCX stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $300.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.34. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Parnell acquired 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,063 shares of company stock worth $274,509. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 666,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 462,804 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.