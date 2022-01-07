ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.93 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.33.

ATA stock opened at C$51.17 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$21.67 and a twelve month high of C$52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 41.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

