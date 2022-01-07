ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$64.00 at National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.33.

TSE ATA opened at C$51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.19. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.33. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$21.67 and a 1 year high of C$52.62.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

