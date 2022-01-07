Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 109 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $162.83 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $394.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.