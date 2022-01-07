Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 33 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 133,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,994,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.41.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $549.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $243.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $537.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

