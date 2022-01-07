Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $175,000 Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $683.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $748.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $740.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.00 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

