Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MPW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

MPW stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.