Aua Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $306.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.