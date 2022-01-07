Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 146,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,651,147 shares.The stock last traded at $5.67 and had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACB. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 20.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.