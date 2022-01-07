Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $264.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.02. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

