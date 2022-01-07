Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Lifted by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,823 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,069,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Shares of ADSK opened at $261.87 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,437. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.