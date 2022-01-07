AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,969.29.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $33.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,029.30. 591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,627. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,931.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,727.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

