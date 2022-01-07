Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.1% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $335.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

