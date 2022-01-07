Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 714 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Ball were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ball by 152.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after purchasing an additional 386,383 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Ball by 21.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $284,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

NYSE BLL opened at $91.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

