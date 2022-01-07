Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 94,648 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 95.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 94,648 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lyft were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 21,157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lyft by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $89,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,939 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lyft by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after purchasing an additional 704,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after purchasing an additional 669,481 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.93. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.