Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 25,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 48,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

