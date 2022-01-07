Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $737.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report sales of $737.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $740.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $735.92 million. Avaya reported sales of $743.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

AVYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $19.63 on Friday. Avaya has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26.

In other news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 30.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

