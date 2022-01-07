Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 35.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $222,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $371,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,188. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $81.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.