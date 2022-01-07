Avestar Capital LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. 354,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.11. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.