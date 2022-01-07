Avestar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 208.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 266.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.23. 21,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.