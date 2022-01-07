Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,649,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,283,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 81,701 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 270,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,411,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP remained flat at $$24.41 on Friday. 1,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,293. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.