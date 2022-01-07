Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,262. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

