Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,600 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 820,377 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.59. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Aegis lowered their target price on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

