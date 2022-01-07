Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,901.35

Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,901.35 ($25.62) and traded as low as GBX 1,126 ($15.17). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 1,159 ($15.62), with a volume of 87,462 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,266.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,891.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The company has a market cap of £374.76 million and a P/E ratio of -19.55.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is -0.64%.

In related news, insider Nick Keveth sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.59), for a total transaction of £74,244.69 ($100,046.75). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,404.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.