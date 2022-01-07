AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. AXA has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $31.03.

Get AXA alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXAHY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.