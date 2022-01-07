Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading Down 5.3%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.52 and last traded at $68.35. 1,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 589,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.17.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.