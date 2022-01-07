Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,268 shares during the period. Axos Financial accounts for 11.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $26,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,809,000 after purchasing an additional 152,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NYSE AX opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

