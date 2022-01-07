Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Down to $17.75

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $16.63. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 1,521 shares trading hands.

AZRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $838.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth $494,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth $620,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 57.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth $18,581,000.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.