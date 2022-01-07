B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Shares Up 39.3%

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) shot up 39.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

B Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

B Communications Ltd. operates as a holding company, with interests in the telecommunications industry. It operates through the following segments: Bezeq, Pelephone Communications Ltd., Bezeq International Ltd., D.B.S. Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. The Bezeq segment engages in the provision of fixed line domestic communications services.

