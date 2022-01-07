B. Riley Comments on Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenidge Generation in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenidge Generation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of GREE opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Greenidge Generation has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.79.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

