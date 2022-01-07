B. Riley Comments on Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 4.59. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,239,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,832,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

