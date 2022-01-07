B. Riley Lowers Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Price Target to $45.00

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $82.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 181.07% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenidge Generation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

GREE stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.79. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

