B. Riley Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $44.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,868. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

