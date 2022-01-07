B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INSE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $948,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

