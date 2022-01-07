Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth $306,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth $597,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 127.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth $258,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

