Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.47.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE:BLL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.74. 9,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,029. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.