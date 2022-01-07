Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Bally’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.67.

BALY opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,110,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 12.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 976,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after purchasing an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $14,996,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 21.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

