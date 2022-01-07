Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BLX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The company has a market capitalization of $676.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the second quarter worth about $168,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

