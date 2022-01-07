Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of BLX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The company has a market capitalization of $676.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the second quarter worth about $168,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
