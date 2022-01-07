Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $654.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.70 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

