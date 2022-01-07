Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 50.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 154.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

