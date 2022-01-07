Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,278 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,646 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,729,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 948,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 122,495 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,400 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

