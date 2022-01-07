Bank of Hawaii Invests $236,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $2,829,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.9% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $429.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $518.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.70. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.84 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,248 shares of company stock valued at $37,996,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

