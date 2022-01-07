Bank of Hawaii Sells 940 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

BMO opened at $111.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

