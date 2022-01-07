Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $620.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

