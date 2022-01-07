Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) versus Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Financial Contrast

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Ally Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ally Financial 0 2 12 0 2.86

Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.07%. Ally Financial has a consensus price target of $60.87, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. Given Ally Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Ally Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ally Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 28.64% 9.38% 1.07% Ally Financial 38.75% 20.67% 1.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Ally Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $108.19 million 5.74 $30.24 million $2.32 16.71 Ally Financial $6.69 billion 2.57 $1.09 billion $8.23 6.04

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ally Financial has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment focuses on finance protection and insurance products sold primarily through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products sold directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment consists of the management of a held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio, which includes bulk purchases of jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged

