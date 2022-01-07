Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.89

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.89 and last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 4469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bank OZK by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

